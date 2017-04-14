Driver Dodges Turkey After It Slams Into Windshield

A turkey made it from the windshield through to the rear hatch of an SUV traveling on U.S. 36 in Danville, April 14, 2017. (Photo: Provided by Danville Metropolitan Police Department) (Photo: Custom)

DANVILLE, IN — Police say a driver narrowly avoided serious injuries as a wild turkey crashed through an SUV’s windshield on a Central Indiana highway.

The turkey-vehicle collision on U.S. 36 in Danville is at least the fourth such crash on Indiana roadways in recent weeks during turkey mating season. Three turkey collisions — two near La Porte and another near Scottsburg — occurred over the last week of March.

Danville police said Friday the SUV was going about 55 mph when the turkey flew into its path in the Hendricks County town. The bird ended up dead in the SUV’s rear hatch. Police say the driver was treated for minor injuries from flying glass and debris.

Danville police said they’d like to offer tips to drivers on avoiding similar crashes, but admit “we’ve got nothing.”

