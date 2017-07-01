Elephant Strolls Through Wisconsin Neighborhood

A full-grown elephant sauntered through Baraboo early Friday morning on a brief walk of freedom. (Photo: Jamie Lynn/Facebook)

BARABOO, Wis. (AP) - It was a startling sight for residents of one neighborhood in a small Wisconsin city.

A full-grown elephant sauntered through Baraboo early Friday morning on a brief walk of freedom. The mammoth creature more suited for the 'big top' clashed with the quiet residential neighborhood.

Law enforcement officers quickly got in touch with the nearby Circus World Museum, home to the wandering pachyderm. A trainer arrived and led the elephant back to the circus complex.

Circus World spokesman Dave Saloutos says the elephant, named Kelly, was freed by her pachyderm partner, Isla, who used her trunk to disengage a restraint.

Saloutos says Kelly lumbered across the shallow Baraboo River and wandered into a neighboring backyard where she unlatched a gate and munched on some marigolds during her couple hours of freedom.

