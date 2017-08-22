ESPN Pulls Broadcaster off Virginia Game Because His Name is Robert Lee

A general view of Scott Stadium taken during the game between the Virginia Cavaliers and the USC Trojans at Scott Stadium. Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images (Photo: Custom)

As first reported by Outkick the Coverage, ESPN is pulling a broadcaster off a Virginia Cavaliers college football game in Charlottesville because his name is Robert Lee.

Lee is an Asian broadcaster that calls multiple NCAA sports for ESPN.

ESPN has confirmed that they made the move because the game is being played in Charlottesville, Virginia and the recent tragedies that have happened there as the result of a debate over Confederate statues.

ESPN's statement on Robert Lee no longer calling the game between #UVa and W&M pic.twitter.com/jxg2Oeed8g — Eric Hobeck (@eric_hobeck) August 23, 2017

Lee, himself, has not commented on the move publicly.

© 2017 KENS-TV