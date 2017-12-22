Ever Seen A Chewbacca Kayak Down A Storm Drain? Here's Your Chance

BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA – Tyler Bradt, a world record-breaking kayaker, kayaked a hillside storm drain in British Columbia dressed in a Star Wars Chewbacca costume.

The kayaker made the costume with his mother for a party and decided to wear it on his next kayak adventure.

According to Bradt, he had no idea the newest Star Wars movie would be released shortly after his Chewbacca kayaking.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.