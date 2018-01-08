Fake News Jeans? Yes, They're Real

ST PETERSBURG, Fla. - Ever wanted fake news jeans?

No, this is not fake news.

Topshop, a British retailer, is offering jeans with a bright red vertical stripe that says "FAKE NEWS" in bold white letters.

"Make a statement with our MOTO mid rise, straight leg jeans in mid blue low stretch denim with 'fake news' slogan side stripe," the retailer says on its website.

If you have $90 to spare, plus shipping and handling, they can be all yours.

