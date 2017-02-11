'Evil Does in Fact Die': Family Writes Brutally Honest Obit for Texas Man

The obituary of a Galveston man is trending online because of his family’s biting sarcasm and harsh words. (Photo: KHOU)

GALVESTON, Texas -- The obituary of a Galveston man is trending online because of his family’s biting harsh words.

Leslie Ray Charping’s obituary says he passed away in January, “29 years longer than expected, and much longer than he deserved.” The obituary also says he leaves behind, “two relieved children and countless other victims.”

It goes on to offer biting remarks about his career.

View the full obituary below.

Leslie Ray Charping Obit by KHOU on Scribd

