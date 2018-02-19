Fence Put Up Around Famous SC Peach Water Tower

The Peachoid in Gaffney (Photo: WSPA)

GAFFNEY, S.C. (AP) - Officials have placed a fence topped with barbed wire around the iconic water tower in South Carolina that's painted like a peach.

The general manager of the Gaffney Board of Public Works says the chain-link fence was put up earlier this month after a round of nighttime vandalism at the water tower along Interstate 85.

General manager Donnie Hardin says people were carving their initials in the tower's base or spray painting it.

Hardin told the Herald-Journal of Spartanburg that a gate will be installed and people will still occasionally be allowed to walk up to the tower, known as the Peachoid.

Hardin says he wishes the $14,000 fence didn't have to be installed, but the vandalism left him no choice.

© 2018 Associated Press