Firefighters Help Turkeys Cross The Road In Funny Video

These Poudre firefighters helped turkeys cross the road and it was adorable/awesome. (Photo: PFA)

LAPORTE - Why did the turkeys cross the road?

This is unclear, but the good news is they got help in their endeavor from two friendly souls from the Poudre Fire Authority.

What is being referred to as a “gem of a video” shows Engine 7 firefighters ushering these free-range turkeys across a luckily empty road.

You can hear someone in the background saying “only in Laporte” – a perhaps fitting statement since this is one of the only turkey crossing videos we've seen.

Really, we’ve already written too much about this – you want to watch the video, which you can see below. It’s worth the 18ish seconds of your time!

(also, the turkeys probably crossed the road to get to the other side)

h/t Poudre Fire Authority Facebook page





