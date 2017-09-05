Jimmy John's Delivery Man Hit By Officer; Then Arrested, Jailed For 12 Hours

MIAMI - A Miami sandwich shop bicycle delivery man was struck by an unmarked police car - and then jailed for 12 hours.

The Miami Herald reports that 19-year-old Jimmy John's delivery man Mason Morales was on his bicycle and in a crosswalk when Miami police officer Kenia Fallat struck his bike Thursday and knocked him to the pavement.

Morales responded by throwing his bike at the car, denting the passenger door. Morales told the newspaper he knew he was in trouble when Fallat got out of the car and he saw her uniform.

He was cuffed and taken to jail until his mother bailed him out at 3 a.m. Friday.

He was charged with criminal mischief. Fallat and Miami Police declined comment.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2017 Associated Press