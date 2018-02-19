Flight Forced to Land After Man Refuses to Stop Passing Gas, Fight Breaks Out: Reports

Suspicions of a passenger about a seatmate led to the grounding of a flight for two hours. Getty Images/Ingram Publishing

According to reports, an airline had to make an emergency landing after a fight broke out onboard over a passenger who allegedly wouldn't stop passing gas.

It has been reported that two passengers on the Transavia Airlines flight from Dubai to Amsterdam Schiphol asked the man who was passing gas to stop, and he refused. Allegedly, the flight crew did not help the passengers after they complained and it led to a fight between the men.

The pilot of the airplane warned the passengers, but the altercation continued and forced the plane to be redirected to Vienna Airport where it made an emergency landing. Police then boarded the plane and removed four passengers.

Passagiers die er door de Polizei uit zijn gehaald. 4tal uitte bedreigingen naar medepassagiers en crew. #hv6902 2/2 pic.twitter.com/fqLBOqeZwN — Alfred Dekker (@pr8sport) February 12, 2018

