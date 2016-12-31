Georgia Coroner Offers Free NYE Rides

MACON - One man is letting people into the back seat of his van, to keep them from going into his Hearst later. Bibb County Coroner, Leon Jones, is offering free rides starting at midnight on New Year’s Eve.

Opening up the door to a new year, calls for celebration to most people.

“My first year was 25 with two throw ups,” says Jones. However, for Jones it means driving a van.

“One of the biggest things my late mamma taught me was always try to help people,” says Jones. A lesson Jones says inspired him to offer free rides to people in Bibb County for New Year’s Eve for four years in a row.

“The demand has gotten so big I put on two additional vans this year,” says Jones. He says he will not start driving people until midnight this year, but with two additional drivers they will be able to shuttle 45 people at once.

“No one’s going to be turned down,” says Jones. Even though Jones says DUI's are not a big issue in Macon, he says he will keep the shuttle going until 5 am.

“I just want to keep it down. I don’t want to see it happen at all,” says Jones.

Once Jones is done driving people, he will return to his job as a coroner, but from a new location. The coroner's new office is in the Sheriff's Downtown Annex on Third Street.

“All we got to do is walk next door and get a report,” says Jones.

If you would like to use the service Jones says you can call him at 478-256-6716. If you would like to contact the Bibb County Coroner's new office, that number is 478-803-4190. Their new office is located at the corner of Third Street and Riverside Drive.

(© 2017 WMAZ)