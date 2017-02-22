LIVE Giraffe Cam: April the Giraffe to Give Birth Soon at Animal Adventure Park

Animal Adventure Park Giraffe cam (screen grab)

NEW YORK: April the giraffe at Animal Adventure Park in New York, New York is expecting! The calf should arrive at any moment, so settle in and watch nature in all of its beautiful glory.

(Video has NO SOUND)

THINGS TO KNOW: (*Info from Animal Adventure YouTube page*)

April is 15 - her 4th calf

Oliver is 5 - his 1st calf

They have some of the biggest pens in the nation. We take pride in our indoor housing and the level of enrichment and care to keep them happy and healthy.

The calf will weigh around 150lb and will be about 6' tall at birth.

The front hooves will come out first followed by the snout.

Mom will naturally raise the calf, with weaning around 6-10 months.

Once the calf is born, we will have a contest to name it.

The keepers will go in with April, clean her pen, give her treats (but not Oliver). He is a bull - and a bull is a bull is a bull!

Giraffes are pregnant for 15 months

The calf with stay with April for 6-10 months then be re-homed.

Those "things" on their heads are called ossicones.

Bulls (male giraffes) only really care about two things- fighting and the unmentionable....

They eat hay and grains but love romaine lettuce. Once in a while, they will feed April romaine right in front of the camera.

