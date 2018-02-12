Goats Replacing Humans as Caddies on Oregon Golf Course

(Photo: Courtesy: Silvies Valley Ranch, KGW)

SENECA, OR. -- Why lug around your own golf clubs when you can get some kid to do it for you?

Except, in the case of The Retreat & Links at Silvies Valley Ranch in Seneca, the "kids" aren't walking around on two legs, but four. They're also not human.

The golf course in eastern Oregon announced the opening of a new seven-hole course this year that will give golfers the option to use trained goats as professional caddies. According to Golf Digest, the goats are raised on the ranch and are trained to carry golf balls, tees, clubs, and, of course, drinks.

The course, called "McVeigh's Gauntlet" is expected to open to the public in July.

(Photo: Courtesy: Silvies Valley Ranch, KGW)

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 KGW-TV