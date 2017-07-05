Greensboro Man Jumps Out 2nd Story Window To Escape From Fire

Close Up Of Flames (Photo: St Lowitsch / EyeEm)

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Fire Department says a man is okay after jumping out of a second story window to escape from a fire Wednesday morning.

Greensboro Fire Chief Dwayne Church says the fire started at the 400 block of E. McCulloch St around 2:20 in the morning.

There was only one man in the house at the time, and Church said he punched through a window and then jumped out of it.

The man only has injuries from punching the glass window and is already released from the hospital.

According to Church, the fire started at the back, exterior, of the home.

Damage to the house is estimated to around $30,000, and an additional $6,200 in personal belongings were damaged.

Copyright 2017 WFMY