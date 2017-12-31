WFMY
Guinness Declares Hawaii Woman's Avocado a Record Breaker

Associated Press , WFMY 4:19 PM. EST December 31, 2017

Guinness World Records confirmed this week that a Hawaii woman found the world's heaviest avocado.

Pamela Wang of Big Island found the whopping 5-pound, 3.6-ounce (2.4-kilogram) avocado as she was taking a walk earlier this month, West Hawaii Today reported.

The large avocado caught Wang's eye because it was nearly the size of her head, she said in a previous interview.

