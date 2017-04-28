Hiker Found Alive In Himalayas After 47 Days, Survived On Salt And Water

A Taiwanese hiker who had been missing for 47 days was found alive on a cliff in the Himalayas.
Liang Sheng-yu was with his 19-year-old deceased girlfriend, who he said died three days before the rescue, according to The China Post.
Liang had lost about 66 pounds, his hair was full of lice and one foot was covered with maggots, BBC reports.
Doctors told the BBC he's able to speak slowly and believe he survived on water and salt.
Liang recently turned 21, and celebrated his birthday in a hospital in Kathmandu on Thursday.
