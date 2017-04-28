Hiker Found Alive In Himalayas After 47 Days, Survived On Salt And Water

Taiwanese trekker Liang Sheng-yueh (L), who was rescued alive after being stranded in the Himalayas for 47 days, looks on in a hospital in Kathmandu on April 26, 2017. Rescuers on April 26 found two Taiwanese trekkers who went missing in a remote mountainous part of Nepal seven weeks ago, but only one survived the ordeal. Liu Chen-chun, 19,? died just three days before the rescue team located the couple in northwest Nepal, but her boyfriend managed to survive despite running out of food. Liang Sheng-yueh, 21, is being treated in hospital in Kathmandu where he was airlifted after being rescued from the steep slope where the couple had been trapped for over a month. / AFP PHOTO / PRAKASH MATHEMA (Photo credit should read PRAKASH MATHEMA/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: PRAKASH MATHEMA)

A Taiwanese hiker who had been missing for 47 days was found alive on a cliff in the Himalayas.

Liang Sheng-yu was with his 19-year-old deceased girlfriend, who he said died three days before the rescue, according to The China Post.

Liang had lost about 66 pounds, his hair was full of lice and one foot was covered with maggots, BBC reports.

Doctors told the BBC he's able to speak slowly and believe he survived on water and salt.

Liang recently turned 21, and celebrated his birthday in a hospital in Kathmandu on Thursday.

