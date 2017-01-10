SC Hospital Shows Off New Clemson Babies

(Photo: Greenville Health System)

Clemson, SC (WLTX) - Some people had to wait their whole life to see Clemson win a national title. But these little ones probably didn't have to wait at all.

The Greenville Health System tweeted out pictures of newborns that were born at their hospitals Tuesday, immediately after the Tigers won the championship. And sure enough, they were all dressed up in Tiger gear.

The hospital said they gave every baby born a Clemson Tiger paw onesie. There's a report that one parent might have refused, but most were comfortable with their baby decked in Tiger gear.

PHOTOS: Clemson Babies Born in Greenville Hospital