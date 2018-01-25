Housing Authority Appoints Dead Woman To Board

The New Braunfels Housing Authority board has a new member, but there’s one problem – she’s dead.

New Braunfels City Council confirmed that the board appointed Wanda Sandlin to the board on Monday. However, Sandlin died in August.

A representative from the city tells KENS 5 that applicants are usually contacted before being appointed, but no one was able to get a hold of Sandlin.

Somehow her application still managed to advance.

City leaders say that they are now reviewing their processes and procedures.

They’re also looking for Sandlin’s replacement.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 KENS-TV