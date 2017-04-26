How the 'Denim Defense' Started the Denim Day Revolution

An 18-year-old woman testified to a court that her 45-year-old driving instructor drove her to an isolated area and raped her. The driving instructor was convicted and sentenced to jail. The Italian Supreme Court ruled that a woman wearing jeans cannot be raped because the pants are tight and cannot be removed without the help of the person wearing them, thus implying consent. It was known as the "Denim Defense."

Alma McCarty, WFMY 6:21 PM. EDT April 26, 2017

