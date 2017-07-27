Kayakers Find Prosthetic Leg On Dan River

Photo: Rockingham County Sheriff's Office

WENTWORTH, NC - Rockingham County Deputies are trying to find the owner of a prosthetic leg found on the Dan River last week.

The leg was found by kayakers on July 12 and was given to the sheriff's office. Deputies have tried to find the owner based on the serial number on the leg, but have not been successful.

Anyone with information with regards to the possible owner of this prosthetic leg, please contact Detective Mary Jane Webb at the Sheriff’s Office at 336-634-3232.

