50 Hours After Kissing a Kia Texas Woman Drives It Home

Dilini Jayasuria, 30, of Austin won a 2017 Kia Optima after the "Kiss A Kia" competition ended Wednesday. The promotion was sponsored by 96.7 KISS FM Austin.

Steve Newton, KVUE 8:14 PM. EDT April 19, 2017

ROUND ROCK, Texas -- After 50 hours (with breaks) of pressing their lips to a car, Dilini Jayasuria of Austin won a 2017 Kia Optima.

The “Kiss A Kia” contest was hosted by 96.7 KISS FM at Southwest Kia in Round Rock. The 20 contestants who started were required to kiss a car for up to 50 hours, and all contestants were given a 10-minute break every hour to rest their lips, eat, drink or use the facilities.

Kiss A Kia began at 8 a.m. Monday, with seven making it to the end and random drawing which resulted in Jayasuria, 30, winning.

