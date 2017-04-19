50 Hours After Kissing a Kia Texas Woman Drives It Home

Screenshot of YouTube livestream for the "Kiss A Kia" event at Southwest Kia in Round Rock, Texas. (Photo: YouTube screenshot)

ROUND ROCK, Texas -- After 50 hours (with breaks) of pressing their lips to a car, Dilini Jayasuria of Austin won a 2017 Kia Optima.

The “Kiss A Kia” contest was hosted by 96.7 KISS FM at Southwest Kia in Round Rock. The 20 contestants who started were required to kiss a car for up to 50 hours, and all contestants were given a 10-minute break every hour to rest their lips, eat, drink or use the facilities.

Congratulations to Dilini Jayasuriya, who lasted all 50 hours of this Kiss A Kia Contest and won herself a 2017 Kia Optima! pic.twitter.com/nIl347vrsJ — Jay Wallis (@KVUEJayWallis) April 19, 2017

Kiss A Kia began at 8 a.m. Monday, with seven making it to the end and random drawing which resulted in Jayasuria, 30, winning.

TAP HERE to watch the live stream if you cannot see it below.

© 2017 KVUE-TV