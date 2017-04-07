Large Tree Falls on SC Home, Killing Woman

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. -- Lancaster County Fire Marshal says a woman was killed after a large oak tree fell onto her house Thursday evening.

National Weather Service reported the tree falling around 5:20 p.m. Thursday.

66-year-old Colleen Burgess' husband was cooking dinner when the tree fell onto the house. Burgess was in the bedroom when the tree fell.

Coroners say the blunt force trauma from the tree killed Burgess. Her husband made it out of the house alive.

Copyright 2017 WCNC