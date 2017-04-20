WFMY
Close

Loud Sex Interrupts Pro Tennis Match In Florida

Associated Press , WXIA 11:22 AM. EDT April 20, 2017

SARASOTA, Fla. (AP) -- An outdoor professional tennis match in Florida came to a brief halt amid sounds of loud sex.

Frances Tiafoe was about to serve Mitchell Krueger during their Tuesday night match in the Sarasota Open when he paused and flashed a smile of disbelief over the sound of a woman moaning in pleasure. Broadcaster Mike Cation initially described the sounds as coming from someone playing a pornographic video in the stands, but later said they were coming from an apartment nearby.

Both players had fun with the situation while the crowd laughed. Kreuger hit a ball sharply in the direction of the sounds, and Tiafoe screamed, "It can't be that good!"

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

Cation later saluted the responsible couple on Twitter, writing "Sounds like you guys had a good time!"

The clip was uploaded to YouTube, but be warned, it contains some adult content.

 

 

© 2017 WXIA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories