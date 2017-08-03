Man Accused Of Breaking Into Home, Trying To Shower With Woman

James King (Hakensack Police Dept.)

HACKENSACK, N.J. - A New Jersey family said a stranger broke into their home Wednesday morning and tried to get in the shower with one of them, CBS New York reports.

Two sisters and a baby were alone in their home Wednesday when they said a man broke in around 9 a.m.

Mikah Diaz, 16, told CBS New York that she was watching her baby nephew while her 21-year-old sister was showering.

Her sister then ran frantically from the bathroom saying there was a man in the home. She told Diaz the home invader took all of his clothes off while she hid behind the shower curtain screaming at him to get out.

Diaz said they hid in the bedroom terrified with the baby, waiting for police to arrive.

When officers arrived, they found the man -- identified as James King -- washing dishes in the kitchen, claiming to be a caretaker.

Cellphone video showed King being led out of the home in handcuffs.

He was charged with burglary and lewdness, CBS New York reports.

Diaz described the terrifying moments.

"She runs into the room with only her towel on, and she's on the phone with the police," Diaz said. "She told me there's a guy in the house. So we locked the door and then the police were outside. We were talking to them through the window. They told us to stay in the room and I think they caught the guy in the kitchen."

"It could've been a lot worse from what I know about the individual. Obviously there's something wrong with him. He's standing in the kitchen waiting for the police to come," victim's father-in-law George Balin said.

Diaz said she plans on staying at her aunt's house for now. They also plan on installing security cameras at the home.

Neighbors said the area is usually safe, but they plan to double check their locks tonight.

