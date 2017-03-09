WFMY
Close

Man Armed With Box Cutter Robs Eden Bank, Hides In Bush: Police

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 8:21 PM. EST March 09, 2017

EDEN, NC - A man chose an interesting weapon and place to hide after police say he robbed an Eden bank Thursday morning.  

Police were called to the Carter Bank & Trust at 900 S Hamilton Street after they said someone took an undisclosed amount of money and ran. 

According to the release, the man was armed with a box cutter. 

Police said they began to search a neighborhood in the area for the man. Shortly after they received a call from a resident of that neighborhood saying someone was hiding in a bush in their front yard. 

Once officers got to the bush the suspect, Jemelle Price, started to run but was arrested shortly after. 

Price has been charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and is in Randolph County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond. 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories