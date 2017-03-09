Man Armed With Box Cutter Robs Eden Bank, Hides In Bush: Police

Jemelle Price (Photo: Custom)

EDEN, NC - A man chose an interesting weapon and place to hide after police say he robbed an Eden bank Thursday morning.

Police were called to the Carter Bank & Trust at 900 S Hamilton Street after they said someone took an undisclosed amount of money and ran.

According to the release, the man was armed with a box cutter.

Police said they began to search a neighborhood in the area for the man. Shortly after they received a call from a resident of that neighborhood saying someone was hiding in a bush in their front yard.

Once officers got to the bush the suspect, Jemelle Price, started to run but was arrested shortly after.

Price has been charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon and is in Randolph County Jail under a $50,000 secured bond.

