Man Dies From Single Punch to Head, Suspect Arrested

ST. CLOUD, Minn. - A man is dead after a single punch to the face and the suspect who threw that punch is behind bars, being held for his murder.

St. Cloud Police say officers were dispatched to an assault that just occurred around 2:40 a.m. Saturday on 9th Avenue and 7th Street South. Officers learned a 22-year-old Waconia man was walking home with friends when they encountered several men. Witnesses told police the victim, identified as Anthony Quinn Shriver, was punched in the face following a short verbal dispute.

Those witnesses identified the suspect, a 21-year-old St. Cloud man, to police who then placed him under arrest and issued him a citation for fifth-degree assault.

According to police, Shriver did not have any visible signs of an injury but complained of a headache. He refused any medical attention and eventually went home with his friends.

Then hours later, around 12:25 p.m. officers were sent to a residence on the 2200 block of 10th Avenue South on a call of an unresponsive man.

Life-saving measures were initiated but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers identified the man as Shriver, the victim from the assault earlier that morning.

His body was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's office where they determined he died of trauma consistent with the prior assault.

On Sunday, around 10:55 p.m. the suspect turned himself in at the St. Cloud Police Department after officers were trying to determine his whereabouts. He is currently being held on a second-degree murder charge.

