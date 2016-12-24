Man Goes To Shelter For New Pet, Leaves With His Lost Cat

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- A Florida man who lost his cat in October was unexpectedly reunited with his pet at the Jacksonville Humane Society last week.

The Jacksonville Humane Society posted on Facebook Wednesday that a cat named "Bon Bon" had been at their shelter since early October.

The humane society said they weren't sure why she was having such a hard time finding a home, "but as it turns out, there was a very special reason."

The Humane Society said a man identified as Jonathan came to the facility in search of a kitten to replace his older cat who had gone missing months ago.

According to the shelter, Bon Bon was actually Jonathan's missing pet Misty.

Now she is back home for the holidays, where she belongs!

