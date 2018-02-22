Man Makes Rare Find While Eating Oysters

HOUSTON - At BB's Cafe in Katy, Oluchi Ohia waits on a lot of people, but Clayton Rule, he's a regular.

"He gets half a dozen oysters," said Ohia.

For the last month, he's been chowing down on oysters every week, but his last order had a special bite to it.

"The first thing was feeling to see if my tooth was still there," said Rule. "It was pretty hard."

"He was looking at it and holding it in the air," said Ohia. "He realized it was a pearl."

It was Rule's lucky day.

"Pretty rare, definitely pretty rare," said Ohia.

In fact it's so rare the odds are 1 in 10,000 you'll ever find one. This pearl wasn't the shiniest and definitely not the biggest, but this oyster lover will take all the luck he can get.

"Some people find luck different ways," said Rule. "I guess pearls are mine."

