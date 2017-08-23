WFMY
Man Buys 'Nothing Burger' at McDonald's...and Twitter Goes Crazy

Mark Bergin, WTSP 12:14 PM. EDT August 23, 2017

COLCHESTER, England - A man used Twitter to document his McDonald’s experience of buying a nothing burger on the restaurant chain’s automated menu.

Twitter user @Arikuyo took several pictures of buying a cheeseburger with:

  • No Onion
  • No Ketchup
  • No Pickles
  • No Cheese
  • No Regular Bun
  • No Beef Patty

McDonald’s charged the man 99 pence, which is about $1.27 in American dollars, for a receipt and paper bag.

His initial tweet has 64,000 retweets and 146,000 likes as of Wednesday morning.

 

