Man Buys 'Nothing Burger' at McDonald's...and Twitter Goes Crazy

COLCHESTER, England - A man used Twitter to document his McDonald’s experience of buying a nothing burger on the restaurant chain’s automated menu.

Twitter user @Arikuyo took several pictures of buying a cheeseburger with:

No Onion

No Ketchup

No Pickles

No Cheese

No Regular Bun

No Beef Patty

McDonald’s charged the man 99 pence, which is about $1.27 in American dollars, for a receipt and paper bag.

His initial tweet has 64,000 retweets and 146,000 likes as of Wednesday morning.

I just spent 99p for nothing from McDonald's pic.twitter.com/1OHgYTEZ3Q — Ari (@Arikuyo) August 21, 2017

Why didn't you just get a hamburger? — Pawtiko (@Pawtiko) August 21, 2017

I was going to ensure the gherkin was removed and then realised I could remove every single ingredient and of course tried it — Ari (@Arikuyo) August 21, 2017

It’s the healthy option I guess 😂 https://t.co/8Tg4YaMixi — Seb Lee-Delisle (@seb_ly) August 22, 2017

*sees this and immediately starts laughing like an idiot again* pic.twitter.com/pxH7lwSmjz — Ari (@Arikuyo) August 21, 2017

I know, I was trying to figure out how Ari ended up paying for what looked like an empty bag. — Katharine (@GDgeek) August 22, 2017

I can confirm it was an empty bag — Ari (@Arikuyo) August 22, 2017

Brilliant! This is genius. It should become a mandatory "page" in the University syllabus for anyone studying software design. https://t.co/n2i4TW3BJM — Ian Stopher (@ianstopher) August 22, 2017

chaotic neutral https://t.co/jxOoruDaCk — chaotic good boy 🌹 (@oogaboogacavemn) August 22, 2017

