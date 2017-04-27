Man Stole Crossbow From Wildlife Unlimited Store: Boone Police

Surveillance footage from Wildlife Unlimited (Photo: Custom)

BOONE, NC - Boone Police and High County Crime Stoppers re looking for a man they said stole a crossbow from a Wildlife Unlimited store.

According to police, the man went to the store near the Food Lion on Old US Highway 421 Wednesday afternoon.

The man is seen on surveillance video stealing the weapon.

Anyone with information on this crime or any other crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 828-268-6959 / 828-737-0125 or the Boone Police Department at 828-268-6900.

