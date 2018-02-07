Man Tries Somersault To Convince Cop He's Sober; It Didn't Work

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WNCN) – A Florida man miserably failed a field sobriety test after a McDonald’s employee found the man slumped over the wheel at the drive-through, WBBH reports.
Christopher Bidzinski, 30, told police he had been drinking chardonnay when officers responded to the call.
“Can I eat more french fries?” Bidzinski asked officers when he was asked to him to take a sobriety test.
From there, it went downhill.
“I’ll bet you I can do a backflip right now,” he said.
He attempted a cartwheel but couldn’t stick the landing.
WBBH said he refused a breathalyzer after failing the sobriety test.
“Take me to jail. I beg of you. I deserve to go to jail,” Bidzinski said.
Officers found a chilled, unopened bottle of wine in his truck before arresting him for DUI.
WBBH reported that this is Bidzinski’s third DUI arrest in the last three years.
He received a $20,000 bond.
