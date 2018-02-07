Man Tries Somersault To Convince Cop He's Sober; It Didn't Work

(Photo: Mitchell, Samantha)

CAPE CORAL, Fla. (WNCN) – A Florida man miserably failed a field sobriety test after a McDonald’s employee found the man slumped over the wheel at the drive-through, WBBH reports.

Christopher Bidzinski, 30, told police he had been drinking chardonnay when officers responded to the call.

“Can I eat more french fries?” Bidzinski asked officers when he was asked to him to take a sobriety test.

From there, it went downhill.

“I’ll bet you I can do a backflip right now,” he said.

He attempted a cartwheel but couldn’t stick the landing.

WBBH said he refused a breathalyzer after failing the sobriety test.

“Take me to jail. I beg of you. I deserve to go to jail,” Bidzinski said.

Officers found a chilled, unopened bottle of wine in his truck before arresting him for DUI.

WBBH reported that this is Bidzinski’s third DUI arrest in the last three years.

He received a $20,000 bond.

© 2018 Associated Press