WFMY
Close

Man With Bandages Around Head Accused of Robbing NC Credit Union: Police

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:38 AM. EDT August 25, 2017

BURLINGTON, N.C.-- Police in Burlington are looking for a man suspected of robbing the State Employees Credit Union on Alamance Road.

Officers say the man handed the teller a note demanding money. He was given an undisclosed amount, which included a dye park. He was last seen getting into a four-door sedan like vehicle in a parking lot of a business near the bank. He drove down Mebane Street near Alamanace Road.

Photos released from inside the bank shows a man in a red shirt with gauze like wrapped around his head that partially covers his left eye. 

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3503. For anonymous methods to leave information, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip. You could receive a reward.

 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories