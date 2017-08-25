Man With Bandages Around Head Accused of Robbing NC Credit Union: Police

Photo: Burlington PD/ State Employees Credit Union

BURLINGTON, N.C.-- Police in Burlington are looking for a man suspected of robbing the State Employees Credit Union on Alamance Road.

Officers say the man handed the teller a note demanding money. He was given an undisclosed amount, which included a dye park. He was last seen getting into a four-door sedan like vehicle in a parking lot of a business near the bank. He drove down Mebane Street near Alamanace Road.

Photos released from inside the bank shows a man in a red shirt with gauze like wrapped around his head that partially covers his left eye.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3503. For anonymous methods to leave information, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or text 8398 to 274637 for a text-a-tip. You could receive a reward.

