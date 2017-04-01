WFMY
Man With Clown Mask Robs Greensboro Gas Station: Police

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 12:25 PM. EDT April 01, 2017

GREENSBORO, NC - Greensboro Police said a man wearing a light-blue clown mask robbed a gas station Saturday morning. 

According to police, the man went to the Kangaroo on the 3000 block of Pleasant Garden Road and walked in with a rifle. He then took cash and ran away. 

The man was described as wearing the mask, a black trench coat and khaki pants. 

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000 or text the tip to 274637 using the keyword badboyz. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous, and may result in a reward up to $2,000.

