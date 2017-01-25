WFMY
Massive Sinkhole Opens Near Homes In Pennsylvania

CBS Philadelphia , WTSP 4:49 PM. EST January 25, 2017

CHELTENHAM TWP., Pa. (CBS)–A massive sinkhole has opened up in Cheltenham Township on Wednesday morning.

It happened near Brooke Road between Argyle Road & Chelfield Road.

There are no reports of any injuries.

 

