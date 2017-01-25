Massive Sinkhole Opens Near Homes In Pennsylvania

A sinkhole threatens several houses in Cheltenham Township, Pennsylvania on January 25, 2017. (Photo: CBS Philadelphia)

CHELTENHAM TWP., Pa. (CBS)–A massive sinkhole has opened up in Cheltenham Township on Wednesday morning.

It happened near Brooke Road between Argyle Road & Chelfield Road.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Brooke Rd is CLOSED in Cheltenham Twp due to a huge sinkhole in the road. Avoid the area @CBSPhilly @CBS3Mornings pic.twitter.com/SL2idseLEc — Meisha Johnson (@MeishaCBS3) January 25, 2017

(© 2017 WTSP)