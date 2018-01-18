WFMY
Missing Woman Found After NC Mom Gets Texts Saying She Was Dead

WBTW , WFMY 11:50 AM. EST January 18, 2018

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) - Text messages led her mother to believe Tiffany Evans died of a drug overdose, but she was found alive Wednesday night.

Horry County Police announced they found Evans. Evans mother, Crystal, told local media she got texts telling her that Tiffany was dead. Officers had asked for help finding her on the same day.

Evans had a long-standing history of prostitution and drug abuse. Her mugshot has gone viral several times.

Police didn’t release additional information Wednesday night about the circumstances of Evans’ disappearance, her condition, or how and when she was found.

