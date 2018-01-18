Missing Woman Found After NC Mom Gets Texts Saying She Was Dead

Tiffany Evans (WBTW)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) - Text messages led her mother to believe Tiffany Evans died of a drug overdose, but she was found alive Wednesday night.

Horry County Police announced they found Evans. Evans mother, Crystal, told local media she got texts telling her that Tiffany was dead. Officers had asked for help finding her on the same day.

Evans had a long-standing history of prostitution and drug abuse. Her mugshot has gone viral several times.

RELATED: NC Mom Gets Text Messages That Missing Daughter Is Dead

Police didn’t release additional information Wednesday night about the circumstances of Evans’ disappearance, her condition, or how and when she was found.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WFMY-TV