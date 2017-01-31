Moose Falls Through Window Into House

A homeowner got a surprise when a moose fell through a windown well and into the basement of a Hailey home. (Photo: Blaine County Sheriff's Office)

HAILEY - A Hailey homeowner got quite the surprise Saturday night when a moose fell through a window well and into the basement of a house.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office posted a photo on Facebook showing the cow moose standing in the basement. The post says police, deputies and officers from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game responded to the home.

According to Fish and Game, officers tried to coax the moose up the stairs and out the front door, but it charged at the officers several times. Officers ultimately had to tranquilize the animal, and carry it up the stairs.

"It woke up in the snow covered street, groggy and confused, but free," said conservation officer Josh Royse, on the department's web page.

The sheriff's office says deep snow across the region has brought wildlife into town and close to homes looking for food.

