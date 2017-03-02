Motorist Blows Through 3 Stoplights Driving Backwards

Woman captures the moment a Crown Victoria drives in reverse down a busy Sacramento road. CBS SACRAMENTO (Photo: Custom)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Video obtained by CBS Sacramento shows someone driving backward down a busy road for nearly a mile.

The incident happened at the height of the evening commute and a witness captured the wild ride on her cellphone.

The car blows through three lights at about 35 mph, and all in reverse.

The woman -- who recorded the video, but did not want CBS Sacramento to identify her -- says she first thought the white Crown Victoria was being towed after spotting it facing traffic. But within seconds, the engine revved, the tires squealed and it started flying backward down Watt Avenue.

CBS Sacramento checked the license plate and found the registered owner has a long history of run-ins with the law, including driving on a suspended license. It’s unknown if the owner was driving the car in the video.

The driver can be seen changing lanes as it approaches Myrtle Avenue during a nearly mile-long joy ride in reverse.

The California Highway Patrol says it’s never heard of anything like this before and aren’t quite sure how many penalties the driver could potentially face if they are caught.

