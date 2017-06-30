Mutant Fish Caught In SC Lake A Mystery To Experts

(Photo: SCDNR/Facebook)

LAKE CHEROKEE, S.C. - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) is investigating a severely deformed fish recently caught in Lake Cherokee, a popular fishing spot, according to a Facebook post by the department.

SCDNR posted pictures of the ugly guppy on their Facebook page Thursday, indicating that there was enough concern to start an investigation into the Lake's water for more information.

Initial indications from the department say that the fish appears to have a tumor growing from it's head.

“It’s not uncommon to see a fish with this kind of problem every now and then,” SCDNR Chief of Freshwater Fisheries Ross Self said in the Facebook post.

“Tumors like this appears to be can be caused by viruses, environmental factors and other things that may not be harmful to humans.”

The post claims that the Southeastern Cooperative Fish Disease Project is also helping with the investigation.

SCDNR says that for now, normal fishing and recreational activities around Lake Cherokee are okay to continue, as no direct threats to people have been determined.

