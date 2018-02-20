Naked, Blood-Covered Man Runs From Crash, Then Urinates: Police

Joseph Fiodorovich Namonyuk in a photo from WSPA.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. -- A South Carolina man faces charges of indecent exposure after police said he ran away naked from a car crash.

According to WSPA, police discovered, Joseph Fiodorovich Namonyuk sitting naked on a curb at a a park after the crash.

Investigators said he was covered in blood. They also said he got up and urinated as police questioned him about the crash.

Firefighters tried to cover the man up with a blanket but he refused. So, they held up the blanket in front of Namonyuk.

The man resisted EMS, and police efforts while clenching his fists, and gritting his teeth. Namonyuk was tasered after he broke away from emergency workers and aggressively charged towards deputies and firefighters.

Deputies believed the man was intoxicated on some type of narcotic or was having a mental issue.

Namonyuk was charged with Reckless Driving and Indecent Exposure.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.