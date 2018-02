Naked Man Covered in Cooking Oil Attacked Family: Police

APOLLO, PA. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man is facing charges after police say the 19-year-old attacked his family while tripping on LSD and then resisting arrest while naked and covered in cooking oil.

The Tribune Review says a number of more serious charges including assault and terrorist threats were dropped after the victims refused to pursue charges against him at a preliminary hearing Tuesday.

Police say Lonnie Beatty had taken the hallucinogen on Jan. 16 and lost control, assaulting two female relatives and their children.

Police say he destroyed a North Apollo house and the victims hid in a bathroom.

The family dog bit Beatty trying to protect them.

When police arrived, they say he was naked, wearing only a sock, and covered in cooking oil.

They say he was shot with a stun gun after refusing to comply multiple times.

No attorney information is available.

