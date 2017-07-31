Naked Passenger Delays Spirit Airlines Flight

Signage is displayed on the tailwing of a Spirit Airlines Inc. plane at Fort Lauderdale International Airport (FLL) in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, U.S., on Friday, June 2, 2017. Photographer: Saul Martinez/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Photo: Bloomberg, � 2017 Bloomberg Finance LP)

Budget carrier Spirit Airlines likes to tout itself as “the home of the Bare Fare,” but this probably isn’t what the carrier had in mind.

Customers on a Spirit flight from Las Vegas witnessed an unusual scene this weekend after one passenger on the flight allegedly stripped naked during boarding.

"He removed his clothes and then approached a flight attendant," airport spokesman Chris Jones said. "Metro officers were called and he was given medical attention."

The incident happened Saturday on a Spirit flight bound for Oakland. The passenger was held for observation by authorities and medical personnel after what local media outlets described as a “medical episode," according to The Associated Press.

Following the incident, Spirit Airlines Flight 359 took off about 30 minutes after its scheduled 11:28 a.m. departure time and landed in Oakland at 1:18 p.m., about 20 minutes late, according to flight-tracking service FlightAware.

Coincidentally, one of Spirit’s marketing taglines touts it as “home of the Bare Fare,” a message meant to play up Spirit’s rock-bottom base fares that are stripped of perks like seat assignments and baggage allowances. Spirit contends that benefits passengers by letting them choose to pay only for the services and perks that they inteuse.

Spirit also ran promotional videos in 2014 that showed two young good-looking actors strip down to their underwear, all part of a “how to” video on how fliers could pack a bag small enough to skirt Spirit’s various bag fees.

