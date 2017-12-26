WFMY
Close

NC Woman Discovers Lottery Ticket Is Worth $200,000 Just Before Christmas

WSPA , WFMY 12:57 PM. EST December 26, 2017

FLETCHER, N.C.--A local woman discovered the Powerball ticket she had set aside months ago was worth $200,000.

Lottery officials say the discovery was made just in time for Christmas.

Teresa King, of Fletcher bought the Powerball ticket about four months ago from the Citistop on Patton Avenue in Asheville.

“My husband and I keep the tickets in a little dresser beside our bed. We had so much going on, we just forgot about them,” King told lottery officials.

She recently took the tickets to the store to check them and that’s when she learned she had won $200,000.

King claimed her prize – $139,002 after taxes – on Thursday.

“It’s a Christmas miracle. It’s one of those treasures I found that I didn’t know I had,” King said.

There was no winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing, bringing the current jackpot up to an estimated $337 million. The next drawing will be held Wednesday.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

WFMY

Missouri Woman Wins Lottery Twice in One Day

WFMY

NC Army Veteran, Wife Use Lottery Winnings to Start Nonprofit

WFMY

NC Mom's Lottery Ticket Wins $2M, Lets Family Claim Winnings

WFMY

NC Woman Claims 2 Big Lottery Prizes on Same Day

WFMY

NC Woman Wants To Open Dog Kennel With $1M Lottery Win

WFMY

'Bouncing Off The Walls' - Alamance Co. Man Wins $1M On Lottery Ticket

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories