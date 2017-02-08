Two 21-Year-Olds Sneak Into Super Bowl LI

HOUSTON-Two more men claim they also managed to sneak their way into Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium.

This pair of friends from Kemah posted their adventure on social media.

Both 21-year-olds, Adam and JB, said while watching the game downtown, they decided to hop an Uber to the stadium to see what things looked like in person.

"We thought maybe it could happen, just by the grace of God," said Adam.

When they got out to NRG Stadium, they say they discovered there were no TVs or any way to watch the game so they began walking around a fence.

After finding and scaling a tree, they say they evaded security officers and made their way onto the concourse at NRG Stadium, just as the second half was getting underway.

"We couldn't believe we were in the game," JB said. "We were just in awe; it just feels like a dream now."

Both say they realize this dream should likely have never happened.

"We want to apologize to the NFL for whatever but we also want to thank them because it was a once in a lifetime opportunity," JB added.

They say they sat in the Atlanta Falcons endzone to witness history, assuring KHOU 11 News Tuesday that they'd not only do it again, but that they also had no part in "Jerseygate."

"I'm very mad that someone would ever steal his jersey because he's the goat," said Adam, referring to Brady's title of "Greatest of all time."

The 21-year-olds say they would have left had the NFL caught them.

Houston Police, NRG Stadium officials and the host committee all referred our questions about security to the NFL. There has been no word from the league just yet.

