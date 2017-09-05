Not Warm And Fuzzy - Triad Woman Finds Odd Caterpillar, Warns Not To Touch

Suzie Crawford's Facebook Post of this caterpillar has gone viral. (Photo: Custom)

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A High Point woman's post of a strange-looking caterpillar is going viral. She's warning others not to touch it if they find one!

Suzie Crawford posted a video of what appears to be a "puss caterpillar" crawling on the brick wall of her home.

What did I do when I found this furry looking thing crawling on my house? I immediately called my creature loving... Posted by Suzie Davis Crawford on Tuesday, August 29, 2017

Crawford was right not to touch the bug. McNeely Pest Control confirmed it was a puss caterpillar, and it is considered poisonous.

Pest experts say the bug isn't common in the Triad, but if you or your pet are stung, it can cause illness or an allergic reaction.

According to a National Geographic article, the puss caterpillar hides small, extremely toxic spines that can stick into your skin. Experts say the sting feels similar to a bee sting, only worse - it could even make your bones hurt.

Pest experts say you should avoid caterpillars with hair or spikes, because it's possible those could have toxic stings.

We're learning more about this caterpillar - how dangerous they are, how to keep them out of your garden, and what to do if you're stung. Keep checking this story for updates.

Talking to Pest Control experts who say this is a puss caterpillar. Getting its name from its resemblance to a cat's fur and tail. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/6adEQ7Zj1r — Ben Powell (@benpowelltv) September 5, 2017

