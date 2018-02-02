O Canada: Police Call for Backup on Themselves After Eating Pot Edibles

Photo: Twitter (Photo: Photo: Twitter)

TORONTO — The Toronto Police Service placed two of their officers on suspension after allegedly calling for backup on themselves after allegedly consuming marijuana edibles, CTV News reported.

Sunday, Const. Vito Dominelli and Const. Jamie Young were conducting plain-clothed surveillance in the north end of Toronto around 1 a.m. when one of the officers reported to police that he felt like he was going to pass out. The other officer was later found in a tree.

One of the responding officers from a neighboring division slipped on ice upon arrival and sustained a concussion from the fall.

Police sources told CTV News that the two officers, who work for Toronto's 13 Division, allegedly consumed marijuana edibles while on-duty. Officials with the Toronto Police Service were unsure of where they obtained the products, but investigators believe the officers could have taken the edibles as evidence as part of an earlier dispensary raid.

Both Const. Dominelli and Const. Young were placed on paid suspension while the department investigates the incident. Mike McCormack, the president of the Toronto Police Association, told CTV News they "could be charged or they could just be cleared through investigation."

"I am always concerned when something belittles what we do in policing and doesn't represent us in the right," said McCormack.

Prior to the incident, Const. Dominelli carried a large following on social media in which he posted videos, dressed in uniform, lip-synching to various songs. His Twitter profile has since been deleted and his Instagram account has been set to private.

McCormack expressed concern over the use of social media from some of his officers, although he did not specifically state connection to Const. Dominelli or Const. Young.

"I don't want the public to be under the misconception that we have a bunch of officers who have nothing to do but use social media," added McCormack.

