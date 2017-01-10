Drunk Off-Duty Cop Dropped Gun in Theater

Cincinnati police Sgt. Shauna Lambert (Photo: (Photo: Provided by the Clermont County Jail))

Cincinnati police Sgt. Shauna Lambert, who police say dropped her service weapon while intoxicated in a Milford theater Friday, was previously arrested on a charge of driving under the influence in April 2016, according to her personnel file.

On Friday, Milford police reported that Lambert, 50, was off-duty at the Cinemark Movie Theater when she dropped a handgun while she was intoxicated. This prompted an evacuation of the theater.

Last year on April 29, Lambert was pulled over by Blue Ash police after crashing her 2009 Honda Civic. Blue Ash police reported that she refused a blood alcohol test at the scene.

She was charged with driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol and failure to control her vehicle, according to her personnel file released by the Cincinnati Police Department on Monday.

Lambert pleaded guilty to reckless driving, and the failure to control charge was dismissed in May, the personnel file states.

She was sentenced to six months community control and her license was suspended, but a judge granted her limited driving privileges, court documents state.

Lambert was also ordered to a driver intervention program, which she completed, according to the documents. Her probation was terminated in July.

In connection with the movie theater incident, Lambert waived her first court appearance Monday. An attorney entered a not guilty plea on her behalf.

A Clermont County judge set her bond at $7,500 as long as she doesn't consume drugs or alcohol while the case is pending or have access to firearms. She was also ordered to stay away from the theater.

Lambert began working for the Cincinnati Police Department in April of 1994. She graduated from Ohio State University in 1988 with degrees in criminology and psychology.

She started her career in law enforcement as an officer for Ohio State University, but failed to successfully complete the probationary period there, according to her personnel file.

When applying to CPD, she said she spent nearly two years as an officer for Mifflin Township, Ohio. The jurisdiction covers the city of Gahanna, where Lambert attended high school.

She went on to serve two years as a patrol officer for the Lancaster Police Department before leaving to come to Cincinnati. In her 26 years at the department, she received 14 commendations.

In Lambert's most recent performance report issued in November 2015, her supervisor said her performance met all department standards, but noted a citizen's complaint against her was sustained and she had a "microphone violation" during a vehicle pursuit.

