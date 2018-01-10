Oh, Christmas Tree! Woman Gets Refund For Dead Tree

SANTA CLARITA, CA. - Everything has an expiration date, including Christmas trees and their return policies.

However, one woman in California caught a break when she tried to return her tree to a Costco in suburban Los Angeles. Witnesses say the woman wanted a refund for her once lush, full tree because, get this, it had since died.

Other people at the store were amazed. One man expressed his disbelief on Facebook, which was multiplied when, according to him, she got her money back.

“I can’t make this stuff up,” he wrote. “Woman in line at Costco, totally nonchalant, to return her Christmas tree ‘because it is dead’ on January 4.”

