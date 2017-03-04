Goat Has Rare Birth, Quintuplets

Peg Snider feeds the four surviving kids of five birthed by Jazzy the goat recently. Goat quintuplets are extremely rare according to Snider. (Photo: Chris Crook/Times Recorder)

SOMERSET - When Peg Snider's goat, Jazzy, went into labor, she expected her to have two kids.

After Jazzy had passed her due date, she was induced into labor and had one kid after 36 hours. After the birth of the first goat, Snider noticed Jazzy wasn't acting normal and took matters into her own hands.

"She had the first one on her own but I was concerned she wasn't acting right," Snider said. "So I pulled a second one out, then I reached in and pulled out a third, then a fourth, and then I thought I'd check again and then oh no, there was a fifth one."

Snider said an average goat has one to three kids and Jazzy has consistently had twins in the past. She said the chances of a goat having five kids is about a one and 10,000 - and it's even more rare for all five survive the birth.

"If I hadn't been here to pull them, we probably wouldn't have had as many live," Snider said. "They all made it through the birth process and they each have their parents' personalities."

Unfortunately, the story of Jazzy's five kids comes with a bit of tragedy.

A week after the birth, Snider said Jazzy was still feeling weak and she fell down onto one of the kids. It did not survive. Snider said it's common for the mother to feel weak after giving birth, especially after having quintuplets.

Snider began raising goats about 13 years when she bought three goats for a petting zoo to go along with her pumpkin farm. She now has about 150 boer goats, which are meat goats.

"Goats are so fun, I love them," Snider said. "They're called kids for a reason, they're a permanent 3-year-old."

Snider said she has enjoyed raising goats because they are similar to dogs, as they are smart animals and very friendly. As she walked into a barn with about 50 goats inside, she yelled "come here 74," and the goat named 74 ran to greet her at the front of the barn.

Raising goats is no easy task, especially when you have 60 mother goats, 55 of which have or will have kids between January and March.

"75 babies have been born the last two months, so I stay pretty busy," Snider said. "Goats are a lot of work but I love them."

