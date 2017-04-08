Owner Sues To Fnish 24-Bedroom Home Listed As Single-Family

(Photo: Google Earth)

COROLLA, N.C. (AP) - The owner of a 24-bedroom home along North Carolina's Outer Banks has gone to court, arguing the house with enough beds to sleep 50 people is a single-family home.

Multiple media outlets report the owner of the $4.6 million property north of Corolla sued Currituck County last month. The county ordered construction stopped in September 2016, three months after the state Appeals Court also issued a stop-work order.

The court ruling overturned the county's original decision in 2013 that the home complied with residential zoning rules. Neighbors then challenged the county-issued building permit issued to homeowner Elizabeth Letendre.

In January, the Currituck County Board of Commissioners declined to amend its ordinances so Letendre could finish the house. County attorney Ike McKee says the county had no choice.

