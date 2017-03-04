Pastor's Ominous Facebook Post Foretells Double Homicide at Georgia Bar

Justin Gaston of Perry had a dream the night of Tuesday, Feb. 21.

He wrote about it on his Facebook page the following morning.

Here's what he posted on his page Feb. 22 at 8:05 a.m.

"I dreamed of a heavy police presence at the bar Just one more.

I don't post this to put fear in you , but I do know that God loves us enough to make known to us in advance the evil schemes of Satan.

Be wise and be safe. The fathers cares about your protection!"

Unfortunately it came to fruition.

Thursday - eight days after his dream - two men where shot and killed inside Jus One More bar on Russell Parkway. Warner Robins police are still looking for the killer.

When edits are made to Facebook posts, the post are stamped "edited."

That's not the case on Gaston's post. It's authentic.

People didn't pay much attention to it after he posted it, but they're certainly taking notice now.

In the days after the post, Gaston, pastor of Bridge Church in Perry, said it only garnered about a dozen reactions.

"It has about 1,115 reactions now," Gaston said Friday just before 5 p.m. And the reactions are growing.

Gaston said such premonitions are not new to him.

"It's common for me," he said. "It's a gift from God."

Gaston said "his gift" is usually about himself or people close to him. He's often had visions of himself preaching in particular venues. At some point down the road, he ends up preaching in those same places he dreamed about.

He believes he understands why he had the dream about the heavy police presence at Jus One More.

"God shows us things like this that catches the heart of this generation to get people believing again," he said.

